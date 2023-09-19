Political parties neglect animal welfare, survey reveals - SAFE

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 10:25

The results of SAFE’s political survey published today demonstrate that most parliamentary parties neglect animal welfare.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says this stands in stark contrast to the sentiments of the New Zealand voting public.

"While the Greens championed animal welfare, the other results were disheartening," says Brodie.

"Labour falls worryingly short. They only support two policies and refuse to take a clear position on greyhound racing, which goes to show their ambivalence. National and Te PÄti MÄori did not respond to the survey, whilst ACT's policies could potentially reverse progress on animal welfare."

"What is astounding is the Labour party won’t even back a review of animal welfare legislation, despite both a Labour Minister and the entire Regulations Review Committee, all urging a review."

Labour, ACT, Greens and National were all represented on the Committee that made the recommendation.

SAFE argues that overlooking animal welfare is a grave misstep by political entities. A recent Kantar Poll showed that the welfare of animals is important to 3 in 4 New Zealanders.

"All political parties should take note. Animal welfare isn't a mere checkbox, we actually have a duty of care. Animal welfare needs to be front and centre in Aotearoa's political landscape."