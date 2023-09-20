Further business support for cyclone-affected regions - Kieran McAnulty, Barbara Edmonds

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 12:04

The Government is helping businesses recover from Cyclone Gabrielle and attract more people back into their regions.

"Cyclone Gabrielle has caused considerable damage across North Island regions with impacts continuing to be felt by businesses and communities," Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds said.

"Building on our earlier business support, this $10 million package targets nine projects which will support economic recovery in Hawke’s Bay, TairÄwhiti and Northland.

"It includes regional tourism recovery programmes, infrastructure resilience, and training and accommodation support to rebuild workforces.

"As we focus on helping businesses transition from response to recovery mode, these projects will be locally-led and build resilience so they’re better set up for the future," Barbara Edmonds said.

Regional Development Minister Kieran McAnulty highlighted the need to fund projects that back local communities and economies.

"Work on these projects is ready to begin and will make an immediate contribution towards local recovery and resilience," Kieran McAnulty said.

"In the Hawke’s Bay, funding will be used to develop much-needed accommodation for tradespeople, so building crews can take on urgent rebuild projects. Longer term, this will be used to house horticulture trainees and workers.

"These are also some of our biggest tourist destinations and we want to see more people going back to provide a boost to economies, especially as we look ahead to the summer months.

"The Government remains committed to helping businesses and people recover from the severe weather events. We’re continuing to work with local communities on their needs and support regions to build back better," Kieran McAnulty said.

Funding for the projects comes from the final allocation of the $75 million interim recovery package established earlier this year to provide support for businesses impacted by the North Island weather events.

The regional recovery package includes support for the following projects:

TairÄwhiti

Workforce and Employment Initiatives: $1.1 million to Te Runanganui O Ngati Porou Trustee Limited. This is on behalf of the following providers: Te Tairawhiti Iwi, Ngai Tamanuhiri, Te Aitanga a Mahaki, Rongowhakaata and Ngati Porou, Hear For You, Right Here (RH) Consultants and Eastland Wood Council.

This funding will provide training and build the workforce needed for essential recovery and rebuild works across TairÄwhiti, including the roading network.

Tourism support: $1.5 million to Te Runanganui O Ngati Porou Trustee Limited to support the establishment of a new i-SITE and deliver more compelling visitor experiences.

Hawke’s Bay

Regional Business Partners Recovery Programme: $1.5 million to the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce to increase support to cyclone impacted businesses.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism Cyclone Recovery Programme: $1.2 million to Hawke’s Bay Tourism for a programme that aims to increase the number of visitors from outside the region. A dedicated $200,000 of this will be set aside to support the Art Deco Trust.

Accommodation for rebuild workforce: $1 million to TÄtau TÄtau o Te Wairoa to develop accommodation for tradespeople working on the residential rebuild of Wairoa.

River Reserve: $1.5 million to the Wairoa District Council to restore and improve the River Reserve area east of the lighthouse to Locke Street.

Wairoa Airport Runway Extension: $1.2 million to the Wairoa District Council to extend the operational distance of the Wairoa Airport Runway, improving access for air ambulance services to fly in equipment and supplies in times of emergency.

Tai Tokerau

Tourism Promotion: $500,000 to Northland Inc to support the recovery of the region’s visitor industry.

Business Support: $500,000 to Northland Inc focusing on assessing and identifying companies’ needs to ensure they have appropriate plans in place for future weather events and to build capability and resilience in businesses for future events.