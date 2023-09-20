God save New Zealand from the politicians

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 17:09

In NZ election year and every party is throwing election lollies out of the back of the bus faster than a night on the toilet after a bad vindaloo.

All parties are promising a better future if you vote for their party and in terms of emotional marketing if you can’t be pictured holding a young infant with a smiling mother looking on the next best thing is a Goat.

I have invited the leaders of all our political parties along to a Hui in South Auckland next week to showcase the success of our community interventions to reduce the incidence of Family and Sexual violence in South Auckland and beyond.

So far no party has bothered to respond to our invite.

This initiative is not Government funded and is run by the incredible team at the Papakura Marae which is headed up Tony Kake their CEO and who is a true leader of his people and who I am humbled to call a friend.

Tony’s team has a magic bullet in the form of larger-than-life scrum master Senior Constable Tony Tumai who provides a conduit to the local Police allowing us to protect victims of family and sexual violence in real time.

I love these guys.

This is a fantastic example of the local community protecting their own because the Government of the day is not investing in the health and wellbeing of its people.

New Zealand leads the developed world with respect to Family and Domestic violence rates with the NZ Police receiving Family violence emergency calls every four minutes.

I will support a party that makes a meaningful commitment to addressing our shocking rates of family and sexual violence,.

So, if any Politician can spare the time come along to our Hui at the Papakura Marae at 9 am on Monday 25th September you would be welcomed with open arms and hearts and learn how we can put in place programs to protect our Whanau from abuse and give our tamariki' a chance at life free from the fear of abuse.

It’s much better to be Human than be a Politician.

Sir Ray Avery