'Online Gambling, addictions, financial hardship are pressing issues this election'

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 12:02

In the midst of cost-of-living, economic and financial pressures in Aotearoa New Zealand, problems and harm persist from online gambling, alcohol and other drug addictions and financial hardship for many people using our various services, says The Salvation Army in its fourth ‘Pressing Issues’ briefing.

‘We are calling on politicians to commit to taking action to bring in strong regulation for online gambling, to go further with controls on alcohol harm, and to protect people on the lowest incomes from oppressive debt collection methods,’ says Lt-Colonel Ian Hutson, Director of The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

‘These issues, which we call "social hazards", are not always the headline-grabbing topics in normal news cycles and especially in an election year, but their impact on issues that often do grab media headlines like housing, crime and justice, welfare and the economy are massive and cannot be underestimated.’

The Pressing Issues briefing series offers a snapshot of concerns that the Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit believe politicians cannot ignore in this coming election.

Today’s briefing is the fourth of five to be released throughout August and September, ahead of the 2023 General Election. The final briefing to be released next week will cover issues affecting criminal justice.