National’s policies focus on growing the economy - BusinessNZ

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 13:58

National’s ‘Rebuilding the economy’ plan is well-focused on key economic issues, containing several policies recommended by BusinessNZ, says BusinessNZ Advocacy Director Catherine Beard.

Policy directions such as returning to a single inflation mandate for the Reserve Bank, cutting red tape, and the introduction of a new approach to resource management law will be welcomed by business, Catherine Beard said.

"Better policies for infrastructure, investment, and education rated highly in BusinessNZ’s Election priorities for a better future and also in BusinessNZ’s Green Paper: Future vision for 2050 and it is good to those themes also reflected in National’s policy plan released today.

"The cost of doing business was an important theme in the Deloitte and Chapman Trip Election Survey conducted by BusinessNZ, with 93% of respondents saying that changes made by Government over the last three years had increased the costs of doing business.

"The survey also showed 85% of respondents do not think the current Government has a coordinated plan of action to raise NZ’s economic performance.

"In this context it is good to see a planned approach to economic and business policies.

"Businesses will continue to scrutinise the business and economic policies of all political parties contesting next month’s election," Catherine Beard said.