National to introduce Parent Visa Boost - Erica Stanford

Saturday, 23 September, 2023 - 10:53

National will make it easier for parents and grandparents of migrants to visit their family in New Zealand, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

"Currently, parents and grandparents of migrants who are New Zealand permanent residents or citizens have limited options in visiting their children in New Zealand.

"National will introduce a multiple entry Parent Visa Boost valid for five years with renewal possible for a further five years to offer a flexible option for parents and grandparents to visit their family in New Zealand.

"New Zealand needs to attract and retain skilled people, but other countries have more pro-parent visa options, making them more attractive options.

"The multiple entry Parent Visa Boost will offer an innovative solution for parents and grandparents of migrants to come to New Zealand without conferring the full rights of residence or citizenship.

"Migrants entering on the multiple entry Parent Visa Boost must be sponsored by their children or grandchildren and would not be eligible for NZ Super or other entitlements.

"Individuals would be required to carry health insurance for the duration of their stay and would need to pass standard Immigration New Zealand health and other requirements to receive their visa.

"Allowing parents and grandparents to live with their migrant children can help skilled people integrate better into New Zealand, helping with childcare, offering stability and emotional support.

"I’ve heard of numerous examples of skilled people who were working in New Zealand but decided to leave due to current settings.

"Under Labour, visa processing times have blown out, migrant exploitation has exploded and they took far too long getting nurses in the country when we desperately needed them.

"National will get our immigration settings right - if we want to attract and retain skilled migrants, we need sensible solutions that make New Zealand more attractive without costing taxpayers."