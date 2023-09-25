David Parker undermines Chris Hipkins ….again - Simeon Brown

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 10:29

After resigning from the revenue portfolio out of protest over Chris Hipkins’ tax policy, David Parker was promoted to the transport portfolio to replace the world’s slowest stockbroker Michael Wood - now Parker is back to his old tricks, undermining his leader in an interview about National’s plan to restore speed limits to 100km/h on state highways, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"A day after Chris Hipkins tried to simultaneously claim he’s already enacted National’s policy, doesn’t agree with NZTA’s speed limit changes, and also that he can’t do anything about them, David Parker has called our Accelerate NZ policy ‘irresponsible populism,’" Mr Brown says.

"Chris Hipkins and his ministers are stuck at an intersection; the traffic lights aren’t working, and it seems like Chris Hipkins is the one constantly being forced to give way.

"David Parker said National’s arguments about making sure we’re not slowing down New Zealanders in an economic crisis and ensuring we’re delivering safer and more efficient roads were ‘infantile,’ yet he’s the one constantly throwing his toys about his own leader’s policies.

"After Parker’s public opposition to Hipkins’ position on a wealth tax and Labour’s flagship GST policy, there is every chance Labour will actually adopt our policy to raise speed limits, and then put Parker in a car speeding as fast as possible in the opposite direction of any media asking for his view on Labour’s policies.

"While Labour is confused, National is clear. We will stop the speed limit reduction crusade and boost our productivity by making sensible changes that balance safety and efficiency, and help Kiwis get to where they need to be.

National’s Accelerate NZ plan:

Increase speed limits to 110 km/h on three state highways where it is safe to do so and construct new Roads of National Significance to a 110 km/h standard.

Reverse Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions on many state highways and local roads, except approaching schools where there will be variable speed limits at appropriate times of the day.

Limit the unnecessary use of road cones and temporary speed limit reductions to keep traffic moving when there is minimal safety risk.

"Only National has a plan to rebuild the economy. A growing economy will ease the cost of living and means New Zealand will be able to afford more of the public services we all want and expect.

"In three weeks, voters will decide whether New Zealand suffers another three years of mismanagement, with a Labour, Greens and Te Pati MÄori coalition. Or New Zealanders can choose a stable National government that will manage the economy well, ease the cost of living and deliver tax relief so we can all get ahead."