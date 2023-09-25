Labour spreads misinformation on climate change - Chris Bishop

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 13:54

Labour’s claim that National hasn’t announced any climate policy is more misinformation from a Labour Party that is out of ideas and out of time, says National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop.

"Chris Hipkins and Megan Woods need to get the memo - National is committed to action on climate change and will deliver where Labour has failed.

"Labour has so far dumped more climate change policies than they’ve actually announced. Chris Hipkins started the year scrapping a range of government climate change initiatives, which makes Megan Woods’ attack on National even more peculiar.

"Unlike Labour, this year National has announced a series of comprehensive climate change policies that will reduce emissions and grow our economy.

"Our Electrify NZ policy will double our supply of renewable energy, allowing big parts of the New Zealand economy to be powered by clean, green, renewable energy. Under National, New Zealand’s future is electric, involving electric cars, buses, trains and industrial processes powered by renewable power, not fossil fuels.

"National will also partner with the private sector to achieve 10,000 public electric vehicle chargers by 2030. We will unleash transition to an electric transport system by investing in EV infrastructure and cutting red tape to deliver more chargers, in more places, more quickly and more cheaply.

"National has announced we will end the effective ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture and health science. New Zealand can be a world leader in reducing agricultural emissions but our rules are out of date. A National Government will make New Zealand’s biotechnology rules fit for purpose so all Kiwis can benefit. Labour is not committed to these sensible changes and Kiwis should ask them why.

"National’s policies will reduce agricultural emissions through on-farm measurement from 2025 and a fair and sustainable pricing system for agricultural emissions by 2030 that reduces emissions without sending production overseas. We will also limit the conversion of productive farmland to forestry for carbon farming purposes to protect local communities and food production.

"The Party of Misinformation cannot get away with falsely claiming that National hasn’t announced any climate policy. Saying it doesn’t make it so and it speaks to the desperation of the Labour Party that they continue to spread misinformation about National.

"Labour’s climate policies are full of hot air. So far this year they have dumped more policies than they’ve announced and they remain focused on big taxpayer subsidies for wealthy corporates, rather than sensible steps to reduce emissions over time."