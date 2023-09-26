Taxpayers’ Union welcomes National’s sanction regime on job-seeker benefit

Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 - 11:49

Responding to National’s proposed changes to the Job-Seeker benefit scheme, Taxpayers’ Union National Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

"The current job-seeker benefit arrangements incentivize freeriding and provide little accountability for non-compliance. Taxpayers deserve to know that their money is only going towards helping people who actually intend to get back into work.

"While Kiwis actively seeking work should have the funding assurance to tide them over during periods of unemployment, it is vital that those who breach the obligations of their benefit face consequences.

"National’s proposals are a step in the right direction. Clearly the first attempt to resolve breaches should be non-financial, but ultimately, those who repeatedly breach the requirements of their taxpayer-funded benefit should be sanctioned financially."