Political candidates to debate the future of education

Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 - 12:21

Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington, with support from Te Aka Tauira Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association, is bringing together five political candidates to debate, discuss, and answer questions about the future of education in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Education issues that have been widely discussed this year include the impact of rising costs, university funding, teacher shortages, and student wellbeing.

Over the past few months, Te Herenga Waka staff and students have campaigned in partnership to highlight the value of universities and tertiary education as the University works to return to a position of financial sustainability.

The future of education in Aotearoa New Zealand

Candidates from ACT, Greens, Labour, National, and TOP will discuss the future of education in Aotearoa New Zealand, in a debate moderated by Mark Jennings, co-editor of Newsroom.

Date: Thursday 28 September, 5.30-7pm

Location: The Hub, Kelburn campus

This is a free event but registrations are required: https://vuw.eventsair.com/election-debate-2023/register/Site/Register

Those attending have been invited to submit questions for the political candidates. Audience members will also be invited to share their views on topical issues through live online polls, in what promises to be a high energy, fun, and engaging occasion.

Media are welcome but need to register their attendance by emailing kristina.keogh@vuw.ac.nz .