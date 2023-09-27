'Maori Health should not be a Political Football'

Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 - 13:18

It has been just over a year since Te Aka Whai Ora, the MÄori Health Authority, came into effect and yet as we lead into the election a running theme from some parts of the political sphere is to ask the question "Why hasn't the MÄori Health Authority worked yet?" Declaring it a waste of money and that it must be abolished. It took at least 150 years of oppression to accrue the MÄori health inequities we experience today. It is laughable to expect a single health entity with a pittance of the health budget to fix 150+ years of inequity in one single year, yet the calls persist.

MÄori have always known it was going to require patience and a term vision to unpack and turn around the vast inequities that persist. Our continued support for the reforms is not just because it is what we have long advocated for, but because the lives of whÄnau MÄori depend on it. The reforms are the system reboot we need and that our whÄnau deserve.

Our organisations, HÄpai te Hauora and E Tipu E Rea WhÄnau Services work under kaupapa MÄori frameworks. HÄpai te Hauora work to the aspiration of Oranga Tangata, Oranga Whenua, which we understand to mean "when our environment is well, so too shall be our people". E Tipu E Rea support mÄtua taiohi, hapÅ« mÄmÄ and pÄpi to grow, thrive, and be rangatira within their whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, hapori, across all dimensions of their lives. Many of our people are not well, often because of the environments we live in. A public health approach to understanding the impact of environments is considering where we live, what food and drink we have easy access to, the opportunities for physical activity and how nourished we are by the people, culture, and communities we belong to.

We maintain that our health inequities are a product of colonisation and its associated traumas, which, when coupled with lower socio-economic status and institutional racism, mean MÄori are worse off on almost all health and social markers than non-MÄori. While we are thrilled at these radical health reforms that seek to disrupt and rebuild a system to improve health outcomes, we are set up to fail unless the other parts of the whole environment - the socio-economic, judicial, and educational systems which feed into it are also addressed.

This month, HÄpai attended a conference for families with FASD (Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder). These are families suffering through the neglect of the Crown, who have been complicit by introducing alcohol with little regulation and not fully acknowledging or addressing its harms. As it happened, Te Aka Whai Ora released a statement that day, announcing a $1.4 million targeted investment into Hauora MÄori services to address FASD- this funding recouped from alcohol tax. Simple, logical, and although a small drop in the bucket- groundbreaking, as this was the first time the government had made such a decision. But this announcement was made across a weekend filled with desperate accounts from whÄnau on there being no pathway and no help with costs for diagnosis, tamariki falling through the gaps of an education system who themselves aren’t adequately informed or supported to teach a tamaiti (child) with neurological impairments. We also heard from despondent grandparents questioning their mokopuna’s future, describing a pipeline to a criminal justice system that sentences rangatahi (young adults) on the principles that they have the comprehension levels to acknowledge the harm caused, to learn from past behaviour and not repeat it.

This is just one very recent example of how investment in health policies has to contend with investment in education, social welfare, criminal justice and housing. It could have been any of the kaupapa we find ourselves advocating, be it drugs, alcohol, smoking, SUDI, gambling, nutrition or physical activity.

E Tipu E Rea WhÄnau Services work with young MÄmÄ, PÄpÄ from the ages of 13-30 and their whÄnau as a wrap-around health and social service. Over the past month we have seen young whÄnau with pÄpi living in cars, young hapÅ« MÄmÄ without maternity care and constant threats of Oranga Tamariki uplifts because of the lack of cross-sectoral understanding of the position our young whÄnau are in. The Kahu Taurima - Maternity and Early Years funding that is being shared by Te Aka Whai Ora, the MÄori Health Authority, means that we are able to create our own initiatives that are tailored to meet the needs of young whÄnau that we work alongside. It means that we are able to provide maternity care to those who fall through the cracks of our already overstretched health system and it means that we can be innovative in our mÄtauranga and be trusted to use what we know works in our communities. Research shows what works for MÄori works for all and this funding is integral to allowing us to tailor solutions that will bring about positive health and social outcomes.

Working across health for over 20 years we know that positive health outcomes can only be achieved when all of the social determinants of health are addressed for individuals and communities. Te Aka Whai Ora can only be successful if all of its partners are working toward the same goal and at the same pace. We are therefore calling for stronger multi-sectoral, multi-agency partnerships because public health inequities don’t exist in a vacuum and our whÄnau do not operate in silos.

So this month, as the health of our whÄnau is kicked around like a political football, MÄori health practitioners will be asked by the media on the validity of the MÄori health authority. To pre-empt this we need to be clear that re-dredging the prior system that was well documented for its racism and systemic breaches of justice is inconceivable, to do so would be to say that we as a country are aware of the harms we are causing to tamariki and mokopuna MÄori, and are therefore complicit in perpetuating these harms. It would be a step backwards in our collective quest to increase the overall health of communities We know too much about how the old system treated our whÄnau to go backwards.

We should not be asking whether we should scrap the circuit-breaking systemic reforms implemented to address MÄori health inequity. Instead, redirect those questions to our partners across education, social welfare, housing and criminal justice and ask why they are not also undergoing reform to address MÄori inequities. Until they do join Te Aka Whai Ora and unblock barriers and silos, Aotearoa will never unlock its full potential and a shared vision of all communities thriving.