Anti-bases campaign webinar on AUKUS and Australian militarisation now online

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 11:47

AUKUS and Australian Militarisation Webinar 30/7/2023 On July 30, 2023, the Anti-Bases Campaign hosted a Webinar on AUKUS and Australian Militarisation.

Watch the webinar here https://youtu.be/377GPb2JWnE?si=EX6icEldjOXtcbt0

There were two Australian speakers, both senior figures in the Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN, https://ipan.org.au); Bevan Ramsden, Sydney and Shirley Winton, Melbourne. Both their speeches are below:

Bevan Ramsden speech link (PDF format)

Shirley Winton speech link (PDF format)

Plus Murray Horton from the Anti-Bases Campaign. He had a lengthy article about AUKUS published in Covert Action Magazine, an online American publication (29/6/23). You can read that here:

CovertActionMagazine.com