Triple the Vote campaign - Auckland Action Against Poverty

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 13:53

This election is crucial for the direction our whole country will take the next 10 years, and we need brave solutions that are grounded in love and care and leaders that are advocating for these. Unfortunately the major parties are doing much of the same, but what we're extremely concerned about is the rise of ACT and how much harder a National and ACT government will be for people on benefits. We've been going through all of the welfare policies from Labour, National, ACT, Greens, Te Pāti Māori and NZ First and National and ACT welfare policies are truly something else. They're punitive and don't address the systemic issues that place people in poverty or the wider impacts of poverty in our communities.

For the first time EVER, we're encouraging people to vote this election for People and Planet (or Whānau and Whenua). Our incredible ActionStation whānau have a campaign called 'Triple the Vote' (https://triplethevote.nz) they've put out which is a tactic used overseas to get both Trump in the US and Bolsonaro in Brazil out of office. The purpose behind the campaign is that YOU reach out to 3 people either in your family or community that haven't voted or are undecided, and talk with them why YOU'RE voting for Whānau and Whenua this election and encourage them to do the same. The reason why it's been so effective overseas is because people trust people they know. Simple. We all know that kaupapa and campaigns are strengthened by relationships.

We've posted up on our Facebook page and Twitter accounts breakdowns of the National, ACT and NZ First Policies as well as the Best Policies for our communities via The Greens and Te Pāti Māori if you wanted to check it out. There is so much at stake this election - we're either going to elect the most right wing conservative government we've ever had, or our most progressive government we've ever had. It's up to us. Regardless, we're still going to continue the fight for Liveable Incomes and Universal Services.