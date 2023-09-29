Governor-General's official visit to Malaysia

|
The Governor-General of New Zealand, Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, and Dr Richard Davies will depart for an official visit to Malaysia on Sunday 1 October 2023.
Their Excellencies are travelling to Malaysia at the invitation of His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the Malaysian King), to highlight Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with a valued trade, political, and defence partner. New Zealand was one of a small group of countries to establish formal relations with Malaysia immediately upon its independence in 1957, making 2023 our 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
The ceremonial aspects of the visit will be hosted by HM Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) Sultan Abdullah and HM Raja Permaisuri Agong (Queen) Tuanku Azizah. Their Excellencies will also meet with Deputy King His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Shah and Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim. Other elements of the programme include a wreath laying at the Cheras Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery; a reception for New Zealand alumni; breakfast with Malaysian women leaders; a visit to the KYS Business School in Melaka; a Peranakan heritage dinner; and a visit to the Gombak Jungle School.
Full programme:
Sunday 1 October
1645 Mihi whakatau with NZ High Commission staff Horizon Lounge, Shangri-La Hotel
1700 Reception with New Zealand alumni Lafite Room, Shangri-La Hotel
Monday 2 October
1100 Welcoming ceremony, including inspection of Royal Guard and tree planting Istana Negara (National Palace)
1130 Audience with HM Yang di-Pertuan Agong Audience Hall, Istana Negara
1200 State Banquet Istana Negara
1500 Meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian Suite, Shangri-La Hotel
1700 Wreath laying Cheras Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery
1800 Visit to Craft Complex with HM Tuanku Azizah Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex
Tuesday 3 October
0800 Women’s leadership breakfast Horizon Club, Shangri-La Hotel
1200 Visit to KYS Business School Ayer Keroh, Melaka
1930 Melaka heritage dinner Peranakan Mansion
Wednesday 4 October
1100 Meeting with HRH the Sultan of Perak Istana Perak
1245 Lunch with students and staff from Fugee School Malaysian Suite Dining Room, Shangri-La Hotel
1400 Visit Jungle School Gombak Alang Manja Resort, Gombak
1645 Visit to St John Ambulance of Malaysia St John National Headquarters
For further information about the programme, please contact Mrs Alice Ropata, Official Secretary, Government House, +64 21 725 780, Alice.Ropata@govthouse.govt.nz
For media enquires in Malaysia, please contact Mr Joshua Lim, Consular Adviser and Social Media Coordinator, New Zealand High Commission Kuala Lumpur , +60 3 2078 2533, Joshua.Lim@mfat.govt.nz
