Governor-General's official visit to Malaysia

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 14:46

The Governor-General of New Zealand, Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, and Dr Richard Davies will depart for an official visit to Malaysia on Sunday 1 October 2023.

Their Excellencies are travelling to Malaysia at the invitation of His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the Malaysian King), to highlight Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with a valued trade, political, and defence partner. New Zealand was one of a small group of countries to establish formal relations with Malaysia immediately upon its independence in 1957, making 2023 our 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The ceremonial aspects of the visit will be hosted by HM Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) Sultan Abdullah and HM Raja Permaisuri Agong (Queen) Tuanku Azizah. Their Excellencies will also meet with Deputy King His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Shah and Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim. Other elements of the programme include a wreath laying at the Cheras Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery; a reception for New Zealand alumni; breakfast with Malaysian women leaders; a visit to the KYS Business School in Melaka; a Peranakan heritage dinner; and a visit to the Gombak Jungle School.

Full programme:

Sunday 1 October

1645 Mihi whakatau with NZ High Commission staff Horizon Lounge, Shangri-La Hotel

1700 Reception with New Zealand alumni Lafite Room, Shangri-La Hotel

Monday 2 October

1100 Welcoming ceremony, including inspection of Royal Guard and tree planting Istana Negara (National Palace)

1130 Audience with HM Yang di-Pertuan Agong Audience Hall, Istana Negara

1200 State Banquet Istana Negara

1500 Meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian Suite, Shangri-La Hotel

1700 Wreath laying Cheras Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery

1800 Visit to Craft Complex with HM Tuanku Azizah Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex

Tuesday 3 October

0800 Women’s leadership breakfast Horizon Club, Shangri-La Hotel

1200 Visit to KYS Business School Ayer Keroh, Melaka

1930 Melaka heritage dinner Peranakan Mansion

Wednesday 4 October

1100 Meeting with HRH the Sultan of Perak Istana Perak

1245 Lunch with students and staff from Fugee School Malaysian Suite Dining Room, Shangri-La Hotel

1400 Visit Jungle School Gombak Alang Manja Resort, Gombak

1645 Visit to St John Ambulance of Malaysia St John National Headquarters

For further information about the programme, please contact Mrs Alice Ropata, Official Secretary, Government House, +64 21 725 780, Alice.Ropata@govthouse.govt.nz

For media enquires in Malaysia, please contact Mr Joshua Lim, Consular Adviser and Social Media Coordinator, New Zealand High Commission Kuala Lumpur , +60 3 2078 2533, Joshua.Lim@mfat.govt.nz