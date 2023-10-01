Labour's manifesto highlights lack of delivery - Chris Bishop

Sunday, 1 October, 2023 - 15:22

The release of Labour’s election manifesto today shows this is a government that is out of ideas and out of time, National's Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

"Today's manifesto is a highlights reel of Labour's failures over the last six years.

"This is a government that promised to get the books in shape but is now spending $1 billion more every week with debt set to blow out to $104 billion.

"A government that promised to make life easier for hard-working Kiwis that has delivered a cost of living crisis stretching into its third year.

"A government that promised to deliver new roads and hospitals but has failed to start and finish one single major infrastructure project since in six years.

"A government that promised to improve our education system yet 40 per cent of our kids aren't even going to school regularly.

"A government that promised to fix the housing crisis, yet we have almost 19,000 more families on the state house waiting list, over 3,000 families living in emergency motels, and a 350 per cent increase in children living in cars.

"A government that promised the future of work but has delivered 60,000 more people on the Jobseeker unemployment benefit.

"A government that promised to build Light Rail by 2021 but hasn’t delivered a single metre of track.

"A government that promised to build 100,000 KiwiBuild houses but has only manged to deliver 1,800, less than 2 per cent.

"The list goes on. Chris Hipkins has no record to run on, just a long list of broken promises.

"New Zealanders know they are going backwards under Labour and it's time for a change.

" A National government will deliver that change. We will rebuild the economy, give hard working Kiwis tax relief, and build the infrastructure New Zealand needs. We will ensure your children are getting a quality education, and your health care needs are being meet.

" And unlike Labour National will deliver. Today National has released its 100 Day Action Plan which shows the policies we will start work on immediately if elected - policies like tax relief, teaching the basics brilliantly, increasing housing supply and restoring law and order.

"This election is going to be close. Every vote is going to count. New Zealand cannot afford another three years of a high spending and high taxing Labour, Greens and Te Pati MÄori government. To guarantee change and take New Zealand forward you need to party vote National."