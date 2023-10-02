Road freight group backs plans for change - Transporting New Zealand

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 11:58

Transporting New Zealand is backing in principle the transport-related parts of the National Party’s 100 Day Action Plan released on the weekend.

Interim CEO Dom Kalasih says the organisation supports any policies from any party that increases efficiency and safety in the transport sector.

"In particular we see value in a National Infrastructure Agency to focus on building a resilient road network, and we’re interested to see National’s proposed policy statement on Roads of National Significance.

"Transporting New Zealand is also behind taking a pragmatic, evidence-based approach to setting speed limits, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach which seems to be becoming common and makes for nonsensical speed limits on safe, open roads."

"People are our most valuable resource and it’s no secret that their working conditions are key to running a successful business. However, the current Fair Pay Agreements Act legislation doesn’t recognise that so we’re also supportive of the plans to repeal that."