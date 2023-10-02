'Government shows further commitment to pay equity for healthcare workers'

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 12:04

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees, if accepted said Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

The proposal reached between Te Whatu Ora, the New Zealand Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA) and the Association of Professional and Executive Employees (APEX), now sits with employees for consideration.

"This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," said Ayesha Verrall.

"Our Allied, Scientific, and Technical workforce is an integral part of our health system and includes professions such Anaesthetic Technician, physiotherapists, laboratory scientists and social workers.

They are expert practitioners across a range of professions including direct care, diagnostic procedures, and making sure safety of care is assured.

Many of these occupations have been undervalued for too long, and I’m delighted that this proposal is the opportunity to put things right.

If the proposed settlement is accepted, it will mean salary increases of approximately 20% for most of the workforce, an interim pay adjustment back dated to 30 November 2022, and a lump sum payment of up to $10,000.

"Addressing historical pay inequities across the health sector is a key priority for this Government, and I am extremely proud of the progress achieved in the last year," said Ayesha Verrall.

This is the third pay equity settlement reached since the beginning of the year and there is the potential that one further will be reached over the next fortnight.