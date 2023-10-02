ACT will 'bring real change to debates'

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 19:01

"If Kiwis want to see Chris Hipkins really held to account next week at the Press Leader’s Debate, I’ll take Christopher Luxon’s place and do it," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Who knows, this might be exactly the change voters who were disappointed by the first two debates need.

"Hipkins should be held to account, whether it’s for Labour’s poor economic management, their disastrous health reforms, out of control crime, or their divisive insertion of co-governance into almost every aspect of governance.

"ACT has led the opposition for the last six years in all these areas, so I might as well take him on in the debate."