Labour and its union buddies hit new low as voting opens - Chris Bishop

Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 - 09:15

The Labour Party’s campaign of misinformation and negativity has reached a new low, with its surrogate, the Council of Trade Unions, sending an email to its database with several outright lies about the National Party, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

"The CTU has spent months attacking the National Party on behalf of its close friends in the Labour Party. The union group sent an email to its database on the weekend containing so many lies that it’s time for Labour to stand up and reject the CTU’s support," Mr Bishop says.

"Chris Hipkins and his party are out of touch and out of ideas and despite his claims he’s told people on his campaign not to lie, neither his candidates nor his surrogates are listening to him.

"Labour has not and cannot deliver so has resorted to desperately trying to distract New Zealanders with lies throughout the campaign, including that National would sell schools, sack all teachers and add interest to student loans.

"The CTU has joined in, claiming National would remove sick leave, the Winter Energy Payment, and paid parental leave.

"Bizarrely, it has also claimed National would remove the cost of living payment, which finished being paid out a year ago and ended up in the bank accounts of French backpackers and overseas investment bankers.

"This claim is reminiscent of Labour’s attack ads that said National would cut a public transport subsidy which has never existed, and Chris Hipkins’ claim he gets positive feedback from schools about a fizzy drink ban he never introduced.

"There are only so many times Chris Hipkins can claim these things are just mistakes before he is forced to admit he has embarked on the most negative, untruthful campaign ever inflicted on New Zealanders who are crying out for positive solutions to the cost of living crisis and rising crime. Kiwis deserve better.

"Chris Hipkins, his colleagues, and his union executive buddies have lost the ability to separate reality from fiction as they desperately try to convince New Zealanders things are better than they were six years ago.

"As early voting opens, National’s message to Kiwis is that we will deliver change, by rebuilding the economy, giving you tax relief and making your community safer. It has never been more important to have your say and vote for change with a party vote for National."