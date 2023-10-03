Taxpayers’ Union happy to correct PM’s "outlandish claims"

Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 - 18:05

The Taxpayers’ Union is surprised to be, yet again, in the mind of the Labour Party leader when fielding questions from journalists.

Responding to Mr Hipkins’ slight today accusing the Taxpayers’ Union of spreading "outlandish claims" about him and the Labour Party, the Taxpayers’ Union invites him to put up or shut up as it pertains to any factual errors in the Union’s advertising.

Taxpayers’ Union resident disinformation sniffer Jordan Williams, said:

"Unlike Labour’s affiliate organisations, we don’t make stuff up in critiquing parties’ policies. I am proud that unlike the CTU’s three-yearly smear campaigns, the Taxpayers’ Union leads with its mission, policy critiques, and facts.

"The PM’s comments today appear just to be meaningless political straw-clutching but if Mr Hipkins, or any of the hundreds of staff that work at the Beehive, can point to any factual errors in our recent or current campaigns we will happily apologise and correct them.

"Mr Hipkins would be better focused at selling his own party than continuing to take swipes at New Zealand’s most popular union."