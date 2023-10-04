National uncovers Labour Party gutter politics - Chris Bishop

Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 - 16:37

Proof that Labour is behind the Council of Trade Union’s negative attacks on National raises serious questions for Chris Hipkins, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

"Despite Chris Hipkins previously saying the CTU and Labour are independent of each other, we now have irrefutable proof that Labour is using the CTU to launder their dirty attacks on National.

"Just three days ago, the CTU was caught peddling disinformation about National. They claimed we would remove sick leave, the Winter Energy Payment, paid parental leave and, most bizarrely, the cost of living payment which finished being paid out a year ago and ended up in the bank accounts of French backpackers and overseas investment bankers.

"Today, the CTU has attempted to launch another attack on National’s tax relief plan.

"A closer look at the file shows it is in the name of Clint Smith - the same Clint Smith who was an advisor to Jacinda Ardern and now works for Labour-aligned lobbying firm Capital Government Relations, set up by former Ardern Chief of Staff Neale Jones.

"This prompted us to go back and look closer at other CTU attacks.

"On the 23rd of May, the CTU issued an attack on National’s tax plan. The name on the file attached is Mike Jaspers - former Chief Press Secretary to Jacinda Ardern, who also works for Capital Government Relations.

"The CTU ‘economist’, Craig Renney, was most recently advisor to Grant Robertson. Rather than take responsibility for providing abysmal advice to his Minister that has driven high inflation and high interest rates or advocate for his members who would be better off under National’s tax relief plan, he is spending his days peddling nasty attacks on National.

"Serious questions should be asked about the extent to which Labour is laundering attacks through the CTU and Capital Government Relations.

"It seems there is no limit to how low Labour will go with their campaign of misinformation and gutter politics. But why anyone is taking them or the CTU seriously at this point is beyond me.

"Chris Hipkins, Grant Robertson and their band of desperate candidates have spent the entire campaign spreading lies, misinformation and negativity about National.

"Everyone needs to see that for what it is - a desperate Labour Party that has no record to run on. They are attacking National because they have nothing positive to say.

"New Zealanders deserve better.

"National has been fighting every day on this campaign to talk about our policies and positive plan to take New Zealand forward. Instead, we are constantly having to correct misinformation and fend off attempts by Labour and the CTU to drag us into the gutter.

"With early voting open, National’s message to Kiwis is that we will deliver change, by rebuilding the economy, giving you tax relief and making your community safer. It has never been more important to have your say and vote for change with a party vote for National."