Koro beats winning the election for Kelvin Davis - Whakaata Maori

Thursday, 5 October, 2023 - 20:46

Labour deputy leader, Kelvin Davis, says becoming a grandfather will be the best win for him on October 14.

The Labour incumbent is expecting his first mokopuna on the weekend of the election and revealed the news during a live Te Tai Tokerau electorate debate on Whakaata MÄori.

"For those who don’t know, I’ll be a koro on election day," he said.

Davis had shared before the broadcast that his daughter was due to deliver on the Saturday of the election.

"Wherever she is, that’s where I’ll be. Whatever happens, I’ll be a winner."

A Whakaata MÄori exclusive poll has Davis on 32% as the preferred candidate with peak support among over-60s. But older voters make up only 22% of the electorate.

Te PÄti MÄori candidate, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, is six points behind on 26% with her highest support among under 40s who make up 43% of the electorate. Green Party candidate, HÅ«hana Lyndon, is on 7% while Maki Herbert of the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party has 6% support. A total of 14% are undecided.

Labour claimed 35% as the preferred party, followed by Te PÄti MÄori on 22%, Greens on 9%, National 8% and ACT 4%. A total of 9% were undecided.

The poll, conducted by Curia Market Research, found that the cost of living was overwhelmingly the biggest issue for Te Tai Tokerau voters at 34%. It has been the biggest issue for all five MÄori electorates polled to date.

Other major issues in the northern seat were the economy at 9% and honouring the Treaty of Waitangi at 6%.

In the leadership stakes, Chris Hipkins was the preferred prime minister with 27%, Rawiri Waititi on 12% and beating both Christopher Luxon 11% and Winston Peters 10%.

Polling was completed on Tuesday, October 3. A total of 500 registered voters in Te Tai Tokerau were polled by landline, mobile and online with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 per cent at the 95% confidence level.

