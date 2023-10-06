Kiwis rushing to check out National's tax calculator - Nicola Willis

Friday, 6 October, 2023 - 13:24

More than 50,000 New Zealanders logged on to National’s tax calculator last night to see how much tax relief they will get in National’s Back Pocket Boost policy, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

"More than 300,000 New Zealanders have now logged on to see how much tax relief they will get under a National government.

"National’s Back Pocket Boost tax relief plan will increase after-tax pay for the squeezed middle, making a family with young kids up to $250 a fortnight better off, and a child-free median income worker up to $50 a fortnight better off.

"National’s FamilyBoost childcare tax credit will help around 130,000 New Zealand families with young children get a tax rebate of up to $150 per fortnight.

"How much people get will depend on their circumstances. That’s why we are encouraging New Zealanders to visit National’s tax calculator.

"This election is going to be close. It is all about the economy and which party can rebuild it after six years of decline and Kiwis going backwards under Labour.

"It is clear on the campaign trail that Labour candidates are crying out for new taxes. New Zealand cannot afford another three years of the high taxing, high spending Labour Government which has seen net debt blow out from $5 billion to more than $100 billion.

"National will rebuild the economy, end the cost-of-living crisis, lift wages and deliver better public services for all New Zealanders."

Link to tax calculator: https://www.nationaltaxcalculator.com/2023