Statement on the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza - Chris Hipkins

Sunday, 8 October, 2023 - 13:01

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza.

"New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles," Chris Hipkins said.

"New Zealand has designated the military wing of Hamas as a terrorist organisation, and we recognise Israel’s right to defend itself."

"We are very concerned that the situation will escalate in the coming days and New Zealand again calls for restraint, the protection of non-combatants, and the upholding of international humanitarian law by all parties."

New Zealanders in Israel are advised to remain security conscious; monitor local media and stay informed of developments; register on SafeTravel and, if you require consular assistance, contact the New Zealand 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20.