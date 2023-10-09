ACT Leader David Seymour mourns the passing of Neil Christensen

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 15:52

"The ACT Party is mourning the passing of Neil Christensen, a valued member of the party and candidate for the Port Waikato electorate," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"On behalf of the ACT Party I’d like to offer my condolences to Neil’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with you.

"I wish to pay tribute to Neil, who was an infectiously charismatic and fascinating man and was New Zealand’s only registered specialist poultry veterinarian.

"He was a dedicated member of the ACT Party who will be immensely missed.

"We ask that media respects his family’s request for privacy and allows them to mourn in peace."