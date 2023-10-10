Prime Misinformer ending campaign how he started - Chris Bishop

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 12:43

In the final week of the campaign Labour is ending its campaign the way it started - with relentless misinformation and negativity, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

"Labour kicked off its campaign with the CTU launching all-out personal attacks on Christopher Luxon. Since then, Chris Hipkins has run the most negative and lie-driven campaign in recent history because his government has failed to deliver for New Zealand and he is doing everything he can to distract from that," Mr Bishop says.

"Now, Labour is ending the campaign the way it started by running relentless negative attack ads and spreading misinformation about National’s plans.

"Prime Misinformer Chris Hipkins clearly thinks that if he repeats the lies and misinformation enough times, he’ll be able to get away with it and people will believe it. Sadly, some voters have been hoodwinked and now believe some of the porkies Labour has been telling about what National will or won’t do.

"For instance, many older voters falsely believe Labour’s lie that National is cutting Superannuation and the Winter Energy Payment. It’s shocking and Labour must be held to account for it.

"National set out to run a positive campaign and we’ve announced new policies most days, aimed at rebuilding our economy and getting New Zealand back on track. That’s what Kiwis want to hear - instead, we’ve had to spend time fending off Labour’s lies and misinformation and trying to call attention to it.

"Hipkins’ and the unions’ campaign has falsely claimed National will sell schools, sack all teachers, add interest to student loans, cut fees-free, cut the Winter Energy Payment, cancel Matariki, halve sick leave, get rid of the minimum wage, cut Superannuation, cut paid parental leave, and remove the cost of living payment which ended a year ago.

"Hipkins has also claimed he receives positive feedback about a fizzy drink ban that doesn’t exist and Labour has claimed we will cut a public transport subsidy which has never existed.

"The sheer volume and egregiousness of lies and negativity coming from Chris Hipkins and his party has led to them not being able to separate reality from fiction even when it comes to their own policies.

"New Zealanders deserve a government that is focused on them and their issues, and that’s what they’ll get if they elect a National-led Government that will rebuild our economy, deliver tax relief and restore law and order.

"Only a party vote for National will deliver a change of government and get our country back on track."