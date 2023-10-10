Labour misleads on 'free dental' - Chris Bishop

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 15:17

After crying foul about National’s tax relief, Labour has been caught misleading Kiwis about their dental policy, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

"Hypocritical Hipkins has been caught with a giant cavity in his election promises, looking particularly testy when being asked about his misleading claims today.

"For weeks, Labour has run ads touting free dental for under 30s. Many under 30s will rightly assume that free dental means all dental procedures will be free under Labour.

"After National highlighted a hole in their dental policy costings, Grant Robertson and Chris Hipkins began scrambling to load ifs, buts and maybes onto their policy, stating today that only ‘basic’ dental would be free.

"That will come as a surprise to many under 30s who have seen Labour’s ads splashed all over social media and television, stating that they will receive free dental. Turns out, many dental procedures, including the most expensive ones, won’t be free.

"Labour is refusing to admit that they have misled Kiwis into believing that dental would be free for under 30s by omitting the fact it will only cover ‘basic’ care.

"Labour’s entire campaign has been marred by lies and misinformation about National’s policies.

"So far, Labour has falsely claimed National will sell schools, sack all teachers, cut the Winter Energy Payment, halve sick leave, cut superannuation, abolish the minimum wage, lower the minimum wage, abolish Matariki, add interest to student loans, cut fees-free, and cut a public transport subsidy that has never existed.

"Now, Labour has been caught spreading misinformation about their own policies - even putting hundreds of thousands of dollars behind their ads to fool as many people as possible.

"Prime Misinformer or Hypocritical Hipkins - take your pick, but New Zealanders deserve so much better."