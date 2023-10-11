Twelve major social justice groups call for next government to end 'beneficiary bashing'

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 05:00

Twelve anti-poverty organisations have signed an open letter calling on the incoming government to end all sanctions and lift benefits to liveable levels.

"Our communities are deeply concerned about the tired and harmful narratives about people accessing income support that have surfaced this election," says Vanessa Cole, ActionStation campaigner, and spokesperson for the open letter’s signatories.

"Political parties are choosing to attack people who are just trying their best to look after themselves and their families during a cost of living crisis," adds Cole.

The open letter follows National’s proposal to decouple income support from wages and introduce a ‘traffic light’ sanction system for people on income support, as well as ACT’s proposal of electronic monitoring of the spending of those on income support.

"Sanctions do not work, and instead they cause more harm to people and their children," says Cole. "Benefit levels are currently placing people and their families into deficit each week and must be lifted up to $350 more per week to be liveable."

The letter notes that the conversation on welfare has "progressed" in recent years, and calls for all sanctions to be scrapped, as well as for benefits to be indexed to the higher of wage growth or inflation. The letter also says current benefit levels must be lifted "significantly".

The letter is signed by a range of groups, including disability advocacy group NZ Disability Advisory Trust, faith-based group the Methodist Alliance, the service provider Lifewise, trade union FIRST, and youth environmental group Generation Zero.