Babies beheaded: NZ politicians protect Hamas - Freedoms NZ

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 17:08

Brian Tamaki, Co-Leader of Freedoms NZ speaks up, "As we learn of babies being decapitated by Hamas, as Hamas calls for mass mobilisation of the Arab and Muslim world this Friday in support of Palestinians, and as the world stares down the barrel of a possible World War III in Israel, we can not run the risk as a nation of allowing politicians or parties into positions of power in our Parliament who may be sympathisers with Palestine or Hamas. Many of our politicians are cunning enough this week to stay quiet on such matters, until after the election, but we need to haul them and their opinions out into the open before the majority of Kiwis vote. Kiwis deserve to know where politicians clearly stand when it comes to Israel. They are either for or against Israel. There is no grey area when innocent babies are being massacred."

The latest reports out of Israel this morning should be enough to send an unnerving shiver down anyone’s spine. Reports that Israeli soldiers are in tears after discovering around 40 babies with their heads cut off in a kibbutz, and a complete massacre of women, children, toddlers and elderly who have been brutally butchered in an ISIS way. There are multiple worldwide reports that these babies, the mothers, the fathers have been massacred while in their bedrooms, their bed linen left soaked with their blood. Mutilated, kidnapped, and raped.

Brian Tamaki, Co-Leader of Freedoms NZ, is straight up about the situation. "This is not a war, this is an absolute massacre...the likes that are equivalent to the days of the Holocaust where Jews were murdered. This is genocide. In Australia, Palestinians are blatantly displaying their disdain for the Jewish race crying out "Gas the Jews" on the steps of the Sydney Opera House."

The meaning of genocide is "the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group."

We see via worldwide media that Hamas are publicly broadcasting live executions of hostages. An Israeli girl discovered that Hamas had killed her grandmother when Hamas took the grandmother’s phone and broadcasted the killing live, then shared it on the grandmother’s Facebook page. Hamas confess they are executing a hostage for every unannounced attack on Gaza.[1: https://x.com/CatchUpFeed/status/1711594212607566078?s=20 ]

Tamaki states clearly, "Any sympathisers of Palestine/Hamas, have blood on their hands now. Every person, every politician should be supporting Israel in the aftermath of such horrendous war crimes. Any politician or party that has not genuinely stated that they stand on the side of Israel, should be blacklisted as a Palestinian/Hamas sympathiser."

Tamaki questions, "Why has NZ not raised an Israeli flag on a significant landmark yet to show our support, as many other countries and cities have around the world? Parliament should be raising the Israeli flag now! The Sky Tower should be lit up in blue and white already. Is our lack of action, because of the number of anti-semitic politicians we currently have?"

Is this a religious war?

Brian Tamaki is also clear. "This is pure and simple, a religious war! This religious war is as old as the Bible itself, it rages between the descendants of Ishmael (Islam) and Isaac (Judaism/Christianity). Anyone who tries to say this is not a religious war is lying to the public."

This week, the spokesperson for the Military wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida, has been crystal clear as to their motives, posting a video online stating "We believe in our religious and moral ethics as expressed by our leader....we believe in the tenants of our faith Islam..." He openly uses his Islamic faith as justification for the actions they have taken this week in this brutal massacre.

Tamaki, "Politicians have attempted to make NZ a gay haven. Now they’re trying to make it a terrorist haven by relaxing our immigration processes. It’s time to face up to the fact in New Zealand that our Judeo-Christian beliefs and values are continually under attack. The LGBTQIA+ community continually challenge our beliefs. Globalists continually challenge our beliefs. And religions like Islam continually challenge our beliefs as evidenced this week in Israel."

"Who is going to protect our Judeo-Christian beliefs and ways? These beliefs built the Kiwi Way of Life we’ve all come to love in this Western culture. Yet we are so readily selling it down the toilet to make way for multiculturalism and transgenderism. The radical rise of the Liberal Left has been with haste, while Christians have been caught napping. Surely the events in Israel this week are enough to wake complacent Christians or Conservative Voters from their slumber. There is a religious battle raging, and it’s also on our home front. Kiwis must vote into Parliament politicians like myself that will staunchly stand and fight for our Judeo-Christian beliefs in this nation and on the world stage."

Is it therefore any surprise in this religious war that The Islamic Women's Association of NZ, who are continually outspoken, have not condemned the Hamas attacks in their formal statement this week?

Two-State Solution: What is this?

Many would have heard the term ‘two-state solution’ mentioned a lot this week. This is an agreement that would create a state for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip alongside Israel. Hamas rejects the two-state solution and is sworn to Israel’s destruction. They want the Jewish people wiped off the face of the earth. Most Palestinians subscribe to their national movement mantra "to work toward reclaiming all of historic Palestine from the river to the sea". This involves Israel being completely removed.

On the other hand, Israel has said for a two-state solution to work, a Palestinian statement must be demilitarized so as not to threaten Israel. But given the ongoing wars, it's no surprise that many Israelis are now unwilling to risk a two-state solution.

The two-state solution must now be abandoned, and Israel completely supported.

Do we have Palestine/Hamas sympathisers in NZ politics?

Tamaki states, "Does it strike anyone else as odd that NZ groups such as ‘Justice for Palestine’ and more have not been out protesting like their counterparts in Australia and around the world? They have been clear on their support in the past, alongside members of the Greens Party. Remember this tweet?"

"Is it because their cunning plan is to first reinstate the politicians that align with their agendas, then from next week onwards we’ll see mass action? Do we have sleeper cells sitting within New Zealand, and even within our Parliament, that are yet to fully reveal themselves?"

Take a look at the public support our Politicians have shown towards Palestine.

Marama Davidson, when asked last night at The Press Debate if Hamas should be designated as a terrorist organisation, said "If you are going to designate any organisation as a terrorist organisation then we need to make sure we apply that equally to all terrorist acts." When asked "What does that mean", she continued by saying "The Israeli Defence Force has also caused decades of violence..."

Green MPs Chloe Swarbrick, Gloriz Ghahraman and Ricardo Menedez have passionately advocated for Palestine over many years. Ghahraman even went as far in 2021 as tabling a motion in Parliament to recognise Palestine’s statehood.

Tamaki boldly states, "The Green Party needs to be declared a terrorist organisation due to their ongoing support of Palestine."

Labour has also advocated for Palestine with PM Chris Hipkins and Phil Twyford releasing a policy in support of Palestine just last week. They’re now running for cover and trying to backtrack on this, but Twyford’s silence is deafening. Labour MP for Christchurch Central, Dr Duncan Webb, has been an active member of an antisemitic Facebook group for about one year having posted to the page, commented on posts, and ‘liked’ posts.

Tamaki states, "Labour also needs to be declared as Palestinian sympathisers."

Tamaki goes on to say "In true Winston Peters fashion, on yet another self-adulating rodeo, he is again trotting out his disingenuine support for Israel this week. Kiwis who party vote NZ First are the most gullible kind. And Winston preys on gullible, ill-informed voters every election cycle. NZ First does not care about Israel."

History proves that Winston Peters has never used his position in Parliament to advocate for Israel, it’s all been political manipulation (See the below rapsheet of Winston where he has been well and truly caught out)

Winston’s Rapsheet on Israeli issues:

Israel Institute of NZ (IINZ) wrote on 4 October 2020, "Based on his 2017 pre-election statements, Winston Peters looked like an opportunity to reset NZ’s relations with Israel in the aftermath of NZ’s unwise sponsorship of Resolution 2334. Yet in 2020, he too repeated that NZ’s policy was a "consistent" one and it was "balanced" when questioned as to why his government supported anti-semitic bias at the UN."

In December 2018, NZ had the opportunity to be a part of a historic resolution condemning terror against Israel, yet Winston Peters, NZ’s Foreign Minister, ensured that NZ abstained from the vote. The Director of UN Watch stated that by abstaining NZ had "aided terror", and tweeted shame on NZ!

IINZ also called out Winston Peters in November 2019, as Minister of Foreign Affairs for not condemning extremist content posted online by UNRWA staff funded by New Zealand, comments that were racist and anti-Semitic messages on social networks.

IINZ also wrote on 16 Aug 2018, "Foreign Minister Winston Peters, despite his initial statements on behalf of Israel, has become noticeably quiet on the subject, yet this is despite Israel, an ally of New Zealand, coming under a barrage of rocket attacks and attempted terrorist infiltrations across the border from Gaza. Anyone who takes a serious look at the recent Gaza border incidents would easily see that Hamas intended to use its population on the border to send in its militia and "tear out their hearts from their bodies". ‘"Their" being Israeli Jews."

If there is any doubt that Winston Peters is disingenuous in his support of Israel, take a read of this article, again written by IINZ in 2020 called "Election series: The 52nd NZ government’s dismal record on Israel." https://israelinstitute.nz/2020/06/election-series-the-52nd-nz-governments-dismal-record-on-israel/

Appropriately, as evidenced above, IINZ have called out Winston Peters on a number of occasions for not upholding his pre-election promises to the Israeli community in NZ. You’d have to be a numptie to think that 2023 will be any different. Winston Peters and NZ First are just vote-grabbing again with their statements this week! They do not care about the Israelis.

Summary:

Kiwis need to Party Vote Freedoms NZ in a mass, last minute, ballot box revolution to ensure that strong, courageous Christian voices are in Parliament that will fight for New Zealand to support Israel and our Jewish community.

A vote for Freedoms NZ is a vote for faith, family, flag, freedoms and future.

A vote for Freedoms NZ is a vote to protect our country!

"If you vote for any other party, you may as well declare yourself a Palestinian/Hamas sympathiser," says the Freedoms NZ team.