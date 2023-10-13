The death count in Israel

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 11:49

The horrors of the Hamas massacre have been broadcast. The latest - and most gruesome of which are reports of babies being burnt and decapitated

Verified photos were shown to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel on Thursday by the Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office.

Media reports have focussed on the body count on respective "sides". All deaths in a conflict are significant. However, in the rush to now focus on Israel’s response to terror, the media is in danger of overlooking the fact that we have just witnessed horrific atrocities and crimes against humanity.

October 7, 2023 saw the largest slaughter of Jews in one day, since the Holocaust.

There was intent by Hamas to slaughter, mutilate, and kidnap Israeli civilians of all ages.

The perpetrators of these atrocities must be stopped. We urge New Zealand to join the community of democratic free nations in the fight against Hamas.

The Director for the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), an international group of scholars and policy experts has stated:

"As the details of the barbaric acts against Israelis become clear, the leadership of Hamas, the Iranian Regime, and the Hamas paymasters, the Qatari Regime, are guilty of carrying out and supporting a pogrom, and actually celebrating these unspeakable crimes. The murder, torture, mutilation of bodies, and sexual crimes against innocent Jewish children, women, and the elderly are nothing less than a pogrom. Hamas is the murderous shock troops, and the Iranian and Qatari Regimes are their overseers.

"On behalf of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) team of scholars, researchers, policy experts and students from around the world, we stand in full solidarity with Israel, as it faces a genocidal war launched by Gaza-based Hamas, a terrorist group listed by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Organization of American States, and many other international actors. Hamas is supported by the Iranian Regime and its paymasters the Qatari Regime."

"Make no mistake about it," Dr. Charles Asher Small, the founding director of ISGAP, continued. "Hamas openly declares its aim of annihilating Israel and murdering Jews. And it does so with the full support of the Iranian Regime, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, and with the guiding principles of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist network financed and empowered, closely linked to the Qatari Regime, the paymasters for this axis of hate."

We call on the media and politicians to recognise that this is a global fight against a force that stands against all that our liberal democracy (and Israel’s) holds dear; life, liberty and freedom. The most compassionate thing we could do for the Palestinians is to free them from this depraved and murderous regime.