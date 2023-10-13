Council land to be leased to help cyclone-affected residents

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 12:09

Yesterday at a public meeting, Napier City Council resolved to lease council-owned land at 21 Domain Road, Westshore to Maungaharuru-TangitÅ« Trust for the next three years.

Depending on the outcome of due diligence of the land, the Trust intends to use the land to temporarily house some of the whÄnau who have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, many of whom are currently living in various forms of emergency housing.

Mayor Kirsten Wise says this is an opportunity for council to help whÄnau who have suffered unimaginable devastation and loss.

"The affected whÄnau at the very least deserve a warm, dry and safe place to live. Leasing this parcel of land will play a small part in affording them that. We are pleased to be able to allow use of this to benefit the most in need."

The parcel of land is zoned residential and is not a reserve. The proposed lease will be for a term of approximately three years. This aligns with the period set out in the Order in Council titled ‘Server Weather Emergency (Temporary Accommodation) Order 2023, which removes some of the requirements of the Resource Management Act 1991.