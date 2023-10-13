Three Palestinian New Zealanders are trapped in Ramallah by racist Israeli policies

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 13:36

Three Palestinian New Zealanders are trapped in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and are desperate to get back to New Zealand.

When they entered the occupied West Bank through the Allenby crossing from Jordan two weeks ago to visit relatives they were unable to use their New Zealand passports because on a previous trip they were questioned about their backgrounds and had to provide the names and birthdates of parents which showed they had Palestinian heritage at which point their New Zealand passports were useless and they were forced to use Palestinian travel documents.

Now they are trapped in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and desperate to return to New Zealand. However, they are unable to get to Tel Aviv airport because they have to pass though checkpoints where their Palestinian documentation means they will be refused entry to Israel. Once again they are unable to use their New Zealand passports.

They are afraid to travel back through Israel in any case because the hatred of Palestinians is so acute at the moment. They would prefer to travel back through the Allenby crossing from the occupied West Bank into Jordan. However once outside Ramallah there are frequent settler attacks on Palestinians travelling the roads (with different coloured numberplates to Israelis of course) which have stepped up in recent days. Settler attacks on Palestinian towns and villages have become normalised over the past year under the most extreme far-right government now in place in Israel.

The New Zealand government plan to get New Zealanders out of Israel using Etihad Airways through Tel Aviv is useless to these trapped New Zealanders because they can’t get to Tel Aviv even if they thought this would be the safest route.

We approached Foreign Affairs last night on behalf of the family but have not heard back yet.

Israel’s refusal to recognise New Zealand passports held by Palestinian New Zealanders is an issue PSNA raised in meetings with MFAT officials last year. Incidentally we are aware this issue does not apply to Palestinian Americans after Israel relented in a crude deal in exchange for Israeli citizens getting visa-free travel to the US.

Despite Israel discriminating against Palestinian New Zealanders this country does provide visa-free travel to New Zealand for young Israelis, but, in a typically racist one-sided fashion, not for young Palestinians.

New Zealanders going anywhere in the world should be treated the same by foreign governments and New Zealand government must insist on the same treatment everywhere for all our citizens.