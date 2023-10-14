'Leaders conspire for dullest election campaign in decades'

Saturday, 14 October, 2023 - 06:01

PR and Government Relations consultants, BlacklandPR, says the "dullest election for decades" was determined by campaign choices of Party leaders and their teams.

The company, which picked 18 months ago that this election would be won by the centre-right, analysed the election campaign every day for local and international clients.

Company director Mark Blackham says no party's campaign caught the public imagination or mood, nor achieved consistent presentation of their Leaders as Prime Minister material.

"There was no magic in this campaign - which reflects troubled times, when weary voters and politicians concur that problems are many and solutions few.

"That was how the Leaders and campaign teams wanted it. They weren’t trying to catch the public mood - they were trying to appeal to preferences of a narrow subset of voter.

"MPs report encountering a lot of angry voters. Early on, this looked like becoming a stand-out theme of the campaign, but politicians managed to suppress or dodge it."

Blackham says the most notable feature of the election was that Parties did not engage over specific events occurring during the campaign - such as the shortage of GPs, labour strikes across multiple sectors, and street and retail crime.

"The Parties largely ignored events. They talked about themselves, each other, and some policy proposals. This is unusual, as politics is mainly driven by events of the day." Blackham says.

Hustings

All Parties except for NZ First viewed their campaign trail appearances as set pieces for media, rather than holding voter-meeting value in themselves. Hipkins engaged with far fewer members of the public than Luxon.

"Winston Peters focused on traditional speeches to packed halls. This didn’t attract media, but it was the basis for a more substantial presence and impact when media did pay attention." Blackham says.

Clothes

No leaders except Winston Peters dressed in a serious "trust me" style. Hipkins wore creased and untailored work suits. Luxon’s suits were well fitted, but unremarkable. Sunglasses worn by David Seymour and Rawiri Waititi prevented voters seeing their eyes. Waititi’s message T-shirts distracted from his spoken message. James Shaw’s smart casual was often more casual than smart.

Eating

No election has had so much food eaten, made, or served, in public and in front of media, by so many MPs. There were no major eating gaffs, but the scale of the food trail underscored the extent to which the campaigns were using real-world interactions only to gain media points. Eating food was a prop and barrier in interactions with voters. It suppressed the opportunity for policy debate.