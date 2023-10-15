We did it - David Seymour

Sunday, 15 October, 2023 - 13:06

Today, New Zealanders have woken with hope after an end of six years of divisive and damaging Labour government.

I asked you to believe in better. And you voted for it.

New Zealanders have voted for change, and they have voted in record numbers for ACT, and that means a real change in direction for our country.

I want to thank every single New Zealander who put their trust in ACT. Many of you gave us your vote for the first time, and we will work tirelessly to repay the trust you placed in us, and me.

This was an election about new ideas and a new approach. That’s what the people of Tamaki have chosen, with their new MP, and our outstanding deputy, Brooke van Velden.

Our responsibility now is to now ensure that real change comes with political stability - so New Zealanders understand that we are working towards the affordable, safe, and united country they deserve.

Voters have sent a clear message that they want better ideas and policies, not self-interested political squabbling.

Our country faces significant challenges. But ACT’s commitment to solving them is larger still.