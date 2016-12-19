Pukekura Park new venue for T20 match

Monday, 19 December, 2016 - 16:36

Cricket fans will be able to head into the New Year supporting the Central Districts Stags at the most picturesque ground in New Zealand.

The New Year’s Eve match against the Canterbury Kings has been moved to Pukekura Park, with a new start time of 4pm.

Manager Venues and Events Ron Murray says the game has been shifted from Yarrow Stadium because of a wet ground.

"The game has been moved as a precautionary measure and we’re confident the ground will quickly dry out. There are no other cricket games scheduled for Yarrow Stadium this summer and other events at the stadium won’t be impacted."

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve game are available online at ticketek.co.nz or at the gate on the day at the ground. Existing tickets will be accepted at Pukekura Park or ticketholders should contact Ticketek for a refund.