RS:X performs well on penultimate day of Aon Youth Sailing World Champs

Monday, 19 December, 2016 - 20:45

Loving it: RS:X sailor Patrick Haybittle is making the most of having a world class fleet in his home waters. Photo: Georgia Schofield - Sailing Energy/World Sailing

Three top ten results on the penultimate day of the Aon Youth Sailing World Championship reflected a solid day on the water for New Zealand RS:X sailor Patrick Haybittle.

The teenager from Murrays Bay Sailing Club had a brilliant second race in the afternoon’s sailing off Torbay in Auckland, with his run of scores reading 8,3,8 to sit in 7th overall heading into the final day tomorrow.

Crediting the flatter conditions, a West to North-Westerly breeze ranging from 11-18 knots, which suited him better than previous days, Haybittle says the racing simply just went his way.

"I’m pretty happy with three results in the top ten. The right definitely paid off in the second race where I came back in a strong position after dipping most of the fleet on the start line," he says.

He’s part of a 27-strong fleet which had its winner decided today, with Israeli sailor Yoav Omer securing the Gold after an impressive string of results from the last four days of racing.

Feeling relaxed heading into tomorrow, Haybittle says it’s great to be surrounded by a highly competitive fleet in his home waters.

"Some of the guys out there are so quick, and to be honest it’s just awesome to have such a strong fleet of RS:X’s here all gunning for it. More than anything I just want to enjoy it and make the most of each opportunity I get," he adds.

Across in the 420 girls fleet there were more New Zealand smiles coming off the water, as twins Brianna and Courtney Reynolds-Smith wrapped up their morning’s racing with a 5th and 6th to gain a few places on the overall scoreboard where they now lie in 8th.

"We were really consistent today. What worked for us was to keep our heads out of the boat, and watch what was coming down from the cliffs, making sure we sailed into the right breeze," says helm Courtney.

Describing fellow competitors as "frenemies", Courtney says it’s been fantastic to be surrounded by sailors from around the world. "It’s a fun environment to be in. You are absolute best friends off the water, but as soon as you head out there it’s all on," she laughs.

Elsewhere in the kiwi contingent, Stewart sisters Kate and Greta continued their consistent run of results with a 7,6,7, today to lie in 3rd overall, placing them firmly in medal contention.

All thirteen New Zealand sailors are still placed within the top 20 of their fleets, with Laser Radial Sailor George Gautrey in 6th, as well as Nacra 15 pair Jackson Keon and Tom Fyfe also in 6th. Josh Berry and Henry Haslett are in 13th in the 420 fleet, and Francesco Kayrouz and Oscar Gunn are in 8th overall in the 29er Boys fleet, with Laser Radial sailor Olivia Christie in 20th.

Only one race is scheduled to be sailed tomorrow with prizegiving and closing ceremony to follow in the evening.

NZL Yachting Trust Youth Team results following the fourth day of the Aon Youth Sailing World Championship:

420 Boys

13th Josh Berry and Henry Haslett: 13,13,14,6, (16),13,15,10

420 Girls

8th Courtney Reynolds-Smith and Brianna Reynolds-Smith: 6,4, (16),12,3,13,5,6

29er Boys

8th Francesco Kayrouz and Oscar Gunn: 11,11,11,1,4,8, 13,12,2, 10,(18),15

29er Girls

3nd Greta Stewart and Kate Stewart: (13),4,7,7,6,4,5,3,2,7,6,7

Nacra 15

6th Jackson Keon and Tom Fyfe: 3, (21DSQ), 2,10,7,10,6,11,13,8,15,8

Laser Radial Boys

6th George Gautrey: 5,2, 5DPI1,8DPI1,13, 26, 19, (49)

Laser Radial Girls

20th Olivia Christie: 7,18,30,7, (48[UFD],17, 30, 19

RS:X Boys:

7th Patrick Haybittle: 4,6,10,11,8,7, (28UFD), 18,11,8,3,8

As racing progresses tomorrow results can be viewed here;

http://www.isafyouthworlds.com/results/index.php