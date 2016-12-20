Tauranga doctor pipped at the post in BMW race

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 07:57

Tauranga GP Dr David O’Connor saw a strong chequered flag finish slip away during the recent one-hour Castrol BMW Race Driver Series run race held at Hampton Downs.

The full-time doctor and part-time race car driver shared driving duties with North Shore’s Jeff Storey - and had an eye on defending the title won last season when a last lap last turn manoeuvre left the duo short of the finish.

Introduced as variety to the seven-round Castrol BMW Race Driver Series the two hour-long endurance events count toward a sub title. Surprise winner of the 2L category last season, O’Connor had hopes of repeating the result for the current summer season.

Having grown up around cars O’Connor’s trips to Manfeild as a teenager would cement his future involvement - contrast to his now 25 years plus in Tauranga as a General Practitioner.

Starting the race in 12th position aboard a 2L specification E30 BMW, the field of 38 included a full-spectrum variety of contenders. Handing the car over to owner Jeff Storey mid-race - O’Connor was relaxed at seeing the chequered flag cement a solid defence to his title.

"The realisation that we were coming second in the 2L class meant we were on target to repeat last season’s result. Then Jeff had one of the cars cut in front of him at the final turn and he had to slow to a stop," described O’Connor.

After seven seasons of trouble-free performance the gearbox stuck in first gear and Storey had to limp back - unable to qualify as a finisher.

"Having won the 2L Endurance title last season I wanted to repeat that, but this time with a mate of mine - so we would do half the race each. Really; there was no real expectation other than go out there and have a bit of fun as part of a team," said O’Connor of the result.

Having been part of the series since its inception he says it will be racing as usual in the New Year.

"The series, right from the start, is very well organised - and that was the attraction."

Won by Matakana’s Warwick Mortimer in his M3 GTR over 45 laps, the front-running head of the father-son team also set a fastest race lap time of 1m09.206sec. Tauranga’s Graeme Fraser (E36 M3) carried 40 years of experience to second place, ahead of Auckland’s Simon Lucas in the Open Class 135i.

In 20th position was series rookie and Castrol BMW Race Driver Series Scholarship winner Jordan Baldwin (Howick).

Wrapping up the 2016 leg of the BMW Race Driver Series the next event returns to Hampton Downs as part of the Tasman Revival double-header weekend being held 14-15 January. The fourth round, a second and final endurance event will wrap up the season - again held at Hampton Downs, 6-7 May 2017.

Supporters of the series and Castrol BMW scholarship car include BMW New Zealand, Castrol, TransVision Graphics, Toyo tyres, Koni shocks/King Springs, Stocks, P and S Autocentre, Tracktime and Classic Car Cover.