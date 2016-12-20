Adventure planned for kids in Niue

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 10:47

Budding adventure racers will get a chance to tackle some of the wild trails on Niue next April.

The occasion will be the return of the island’s Junior Rockman event, which kicked off in April this year. The event ambassador, five-time adventure racing world champ Nathan Fa’avae, says the 2017 version will be more an adventure race than a triathlon - with the accent on "adventure."

"We’re aiming to take the actual racing more out into the natural beauty and wilds of Niue," says Nathan. "It will be challenging but it will still be safe and fun."

Open to 7-14-year-olds, the Junior Rockman will run over two days - 21 and 22 April - with day one involving a swim in a safe section of Niue’s waters, followed by social events to give visiting participants and their families a chance to mix with locals and find out more about "what makes Niue tick." Day two will feature a cross-country run, land-based challenges and events, and some tabloid games with a special Niue flavor, says Nathan.

All events will be held in age categories based on the number of entrants, with results tallied accordingly, and the event will finish with a prize-giving.

Nathan says the courses for the swim and the run are being scouted in early 2017. "We’ll be aiming to pick some spectacular routes that really show off the great scenery on Niue, and hope to include a section along the coast as well - to add a bit of ‘coasteering’".