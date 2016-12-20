NZRL concerned about ARLC vote

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 14:49

While reluctant to comment publicly on operational matters in another rugby league nation, New Zealand Rugby League has concerns over the impending vote by the NRL clubs to remove the ARLC Chairman John Grant and its possible impact on the game as a whole.

"John’s highly collaborative approach over the past five years has brought great benefit to rugby league in Australia and New Zealand.

"His support of the international game, his input into developing better pathways for NZ players into the NRL, along with his understanding of player welfare issues is greatly valued by all in New Zealand rugby league," says NZRL Board Chairman Garry Fissenden.

"We know he continues to seek ways to improve the future of the game for all who play and administer it and his departure would be a huge loss to the game wherever it is played throughout the world."