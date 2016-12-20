Cricket Wellington CEO to stand down at end of season

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 15:30

The Chief Executive of Cricket Wellington, Peter Clinton, has announced that he will stand down from the role at the end of this season.

Clinton, who has been in the role for five years, leaves the organisation with cricket enjoying high levels of public support, but the sport also looking hard at how it fits within contemporary and future New Zealand.

"The next 18 months in NZ cricket will be very interesting and challenging, and stepping aside at this time gives both the Board and the incoming Chief Executive time to address those challenges and opportunities."

"I’ll miss the pace and diversity of the role, no question. No two days are ever the same and the variety of issues that require attention make the job professionally stimulating and highly satisfying."

Clinton will assist the transition of the new Chief Executive, and believes that there’s a solid base for the incoming CE to build upon. "We have a clear Strategic Plan and a capable and diverse Board to drive the organisation’s performance. The direction for cricket in the Wellington region is in good hands."

Chair Sally Morrison said that Clinton left the organization with a stable platform from which to propel itself. "Peter has worked hard through his 9 years with Cricket Wellington, 5 as CEO, ensuring everyone in Wellington has an opportunity to play cricket, not just those who aspire to the highest levels of the game. He has also built a great staff here at CW. These are exciting times for cricket not just in NZ but also globally with competitions such as the IPL and Big Bash leagues drawing record crowds."

"Peter leaves the organization in good heart and with a good platform for a new CEO to come in and build upon. The Board thanks Peter for his significant effort and dedication, and wishes him well into the future."

Reflecting on his time leading cricket, Clinton commented on a couple of key areas for the game in Wellington. "Grassroots numbers will always be a challenge, although cricket is not alone in this regard and finding the ways and means to keep the game relevant and accessible at all levels will continue to be a principal focus. One of the strategic initiatives that has been established during the past five years has been the "One Club" investment programme into local clubs, and I’m proud of that strategic focus by the organization towards our member clubs."

"I’ve enjoyed working with the Basin Reserve Trust and the Council on the future investment and strategic direction of the Basin. It’s a unique venue that I believe can showcase Wellington on many different levels, and I’m pleased it’s going to get the ongoing support and attention it deserves."

"There have been many highlights, including the CWC2015, the many matches at the Basin Reserve, winning the men’s and women’s T20 titles in the 2014-15 season, and the progress of several young players in Wellington." However, Clinton said that the most satisfying part of the role is often observed away from the big games and the apparent ‘glamour’ of professional sport.

"Winning titles and developing international players will often be the most visible signs of progress, however many of my fondest experiences and memories will be of the fun and excitement of players, parents and supporters at all levels of the game. That’s what working in cricket is all about, and it has been a pleasure to serve the cricket community."

The Board will shortly consider the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive, and expects to start this shortly after the New Year.