Satchell stars in NZA comeback win

Football Fern Paige Satchell has come off the bench to inspire a come-from-behind 3-1 win for New Zealand A over Thailand this afternoon in hot conditions at Fred Taylor Park in West Auckland.

Satchell, who was a standout in the team’s opening 2-0 win at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, came on at half-time and used her explosive speed down the right wing to change the game.

Thailand shocked the hosts when they opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Midfielder Silawan Intamee, the visitor’s best player throughout the match, hit a great strike from 25 yards to beat goalkeeper Victoria Esson. Thailand maintained their advantage until after the break before coach Tony Readings made some telling changes from the bench. None more so than Satchell.

The 18-year-old set up the first goal when she delivered an inch-perfect cross for Rosie White to head home for her second goal from as many matches in the 65th minute.

Satchell was the provider again with another beautiful ball from the right wing for substitute Aimee Phillips who slotted home from the second attempt to take the lead in the 81st minute.

There were some nervous moments in between - most notably skipper Abby Erceg making a goal line clearance when Esson was beaten in the 70th minute - but for the most part New Zealand A were the dominant team.

Satchell put the game to bed when she danced around the keeper in the final few minutes and finished well from close range for a memorable win.

"Paige came on and carried on from where she left off on Saturday," said Readings. "She delivered two quality crosses - which is what we are asking for because sometimes with Paige she will look good and the end product is not the best but today she looked good and the end product was perfect. She should be very happy with her work across both games."

Satchell was all smiles after the game as she basked in the sun following one of her finest senior international performances.

The Three Kings United midfielder, who was a travelling reserve for the Football Ferns at the Rio Olympics, had a clear goal in mind when she came on at half-time and was pleased she could execute.

"This campaign has been focusing on everyone bringing their strengths," she said. "For me in particular, I need to use my pace to my advantage so I have tried to go out there and unleash my X factor and take players on."

Satchell, who is hoping to be selected in the Ferns squad for the Cyprus Cup in March, said it was a nice feeling to see some of her hard work in training pay off.

"I have been trying to focus on my accuracy with my crossing so I was really pleased with the outcome," she said after the match. "I was really stoked [with my goal]. I had a chance to score in the previous game but I was a bit unlucky so I was really happy to finish that one off."

Readings was pleased with what his team achieved across the two international friendlies with the World 32. The response from his young side was a good sign of character.

"We are really pleased with the result. We let in a very sloppy goal at the start but in general we felt like we were the better team in the first half we just need to get on the score sheet. We have had to dig in and fight, we didn’t have it all our own way but I think a 3-1 result is fair. It was a good response after being 1-0 down."

The New Zealand A team had five U-17 players on the pitch for the second game and all showed they were up to the test of senior international football.

"Everyone showed there is some real potential coming through. It is good because it shows over the next four years there will be competition for places."

Final result

NZA 3 (Rosie White 65’, Aimee Phillips 81’, Paige Satchell 88’) Thailand 1 (Silawan Intamee 7’)

HT 0-1

New Zealand A; 1 Victoria Esson, 2. Elizabeth Anton (15. Meikayla Moore 46’) 3. Anna Green, 5. Abby Erceg, 8. Jasmine Pereira (11. Paige Satchell 46’) 9. Martine Puketapu (4. Jane Barnett), 13. Rosie White (24. Hannah Blake 82’), 16. Annalie Longo, 17. Malia Steinmetz, 18. Catherine Bott (26. Saskia Vosper 72’), 20. Jacqui Hand (10. Aimee Phillips 50’)