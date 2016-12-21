Halberg Youth Council launches

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 10:07

The Halberg Disability Sport Foundation has today announced a group of 10 for its first ever ‘Halberg Youth Council’ - a group of young leaders from around the country representing physically disabled young people.

The Foundation was founded in 1963 by Olympic running legend, Sir Murray Halberg on the belief that all people, regardless of their ability, should have equal opportunity to enhance their lives through sport and recreation. A team of Disability Sport Advisers around the country help make this a reality.

The Advisers connect physically disabled people to sport and recreation opportunities, deliver a training course on adapting sports and work with clubs, schools and organisations and provide support for inclusive events, coaching and programmes. The Foundation also hosts the Halberg Junior Disability Games - a national, three day sports competition for physically disabled young people.

The Halberg Youth Council has been created to represent the voice of physically disabled young people and contribute to the Foundation’s important disability sport and recreation programmes.

The Council members are aged between 16 to 21 and come from Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Christchurch, Palmerston North, Napier and Dunedin. The group features many leaders and talented athletes including Jacob Phillips, who represented New Zealand in Para-Athletics at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

The Council will first meet in February 2017 to coincide with the 54th Halberg Awards - which the members will attend. Other responsibilities will include working with the Advisers on new initiatives, programmes and attending key Foundation events or activities.

"The calibre of applications we received was incredibly high. All the members have shown they are valued members of their local communities be it through coaching a sports team, student leadership roles or volunteering," says Shelley McMeeken, Chief Executive of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation.

"We understand the importance of ensuring we continue to listen to the people we are here to support and we are excited to see what comes from this fantastic group of talented individuals."

HALBERG YOUTH COUNCIL MEMBERS

Anna Steven is a student at Westlake Girls High School in Auckland. The 16 year old is a leg amputee who plays netball, hockey, tennis, football, athletics, skiing and has aspirations to represent New Zealand at the Paralympic Games. Anna is a member of Canteen’s Auckland region leadership group and has completed a bronze Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award.

Archie Buissink is a 16 year old student at Auckland Grammar School. He has a congenital abnormality and arthrogryposis on his left side and has played a range of sports from American football to mountain biking and he has even completed a triathlon. Archie currently has multiple leadership roles including being member of the Orakei Youth Board, an Amnesty Auckland Grammar Student Leader and a Model United Nations Club Coordinator.

Jack Brown is a 19 year old from Taranaki who is a keen athlete. Jack is a paraplegic and is a competitive hand cyclist and wheelchair basketball player who plays for his local team and trains with the New Zealand Under 23s. Jack attended the 2016 Halberg Junior Disability Games and won the ‘Most Promising Wheelchair Basketball Player’ and ‘Personality of the Games’ awards. Jack is also a keen farmer and a member of the North Taranaki Young Farmers.

Jacob Phillips grew up in Hamilton and is currently studying at the University of Otago. The 20 year old has cerebral palsy and represented New Zealand in Para-Athletics at the Rio 2016 Paralympics Games in the Men’s T35 100m and 200m events. Jacob has been a Youth Ambassador for Parafed Waikato, team support member for the Waikato team at the 2016 Halberg Junior Disability Games which he has also competed in previous years.

Jacquie Ruth is from Christchurch and the 20 year old is studying at the University of Otago. Jacquie has achondroplastic dwarfism and is a keen swimmer who was identified by Paralympics New Zealand and introduced into their development programmes. She has also competed at an international meet in Australia. Jacquie volunteers at her local swim club and has promoted the inclusion of para-swimmers at swimming events in Canterbury.

Kate McKelvie is a 16 year old student at Napier Girls High School in the Hawkes Bay. Kate has spina bifida and is part of the Paralympics New Zealand Para-Swimming development squad, attending swimming camps and events both in New Zealand and Australia. She captains her school canoe polo team, is a school form captain and international student buddy.

Kiran Dixon is a 19 year old student at the University of Otago. Kiran has meterophic displaysia and enjoys archery, swimming, athletics and has competed at the past two Halberg Junior Disability Games. In 2015, he was given the honour of being the Games participants’ representative and read the ‘Athletes Oath’ during the opening ceremony. Kiran’s leadership experience includes being a school prefect, peer mentor and production team leader.

Luke McDowall is a 21 year old from Palmerston North and has recently completed a degree in psychology, philosophy and human resources at Massey University. Luke has transverse myelitis, a condition affecting the spinal cord, which he acquired at 15. Prior to his impairment Luke was a keen rugby player, he has successfully transferred those skills and passion to wheelchair rugby and is also on the New Zealand Under 23 wheelchair basketball team. Luke is also a Special Olympics soccer coach and has completed a Rotary Youth Leadership award.

Thomas Chin is a student at Riccarton High School in Christchurch. The 16 year old has cerebral palsy and is a skilled boccia player having competed at regional and national levels including winning the ‘Class A’ competition at the Halberg Junior Disability Games in 2016. Thomas is a kapa haka leader and would like to compete at the Paralympics for New Zealand in the future.

Victoria Baldwin is 18 years old and will be a student at Otago Polytechnic in 2017. Victoria has cerebral palsy and is a keen track and road cyclist having attended a Paralympics New Zealand Para-Cycling development camp. Victoria finished at Southland Girls’ High School in 2016 where she was the cycling captain and school executive, she has also volunteered at the Riverton Longwood Lifestyle Care Home.