Grant helps equestrian charity make mounting up more graceful

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 12:11

Equestrian 4 Everyone was one of six successful charities this year to be given a "Grace Gives" grant from Grace Removals New Zealand. The $1000 grant will be used to buy materials for the charity's current priority, a new mounting ramp to get clients safely on board their horse.

The charity provides equestrian activities for people with disabilities, including clients who are blind, and those with mobility issues. Getting them onto the horse safely is vital. "It's really the skill of our coaches, and volunteers, and the patience of our horses that have made it work so far." says Board Chair, Sarah Sharp. "A new disabilities compliant ramp will make our sessions much easier, and safer for everyone, and allow us to expand our services even further."

A local engineer donated his time to design our new ramp, and it is sectional, so that we can take it away with us if we have to move from our current leased land. "Although we aim to cover the cost of our lessons through fees, we are still very dependent on donations of time, skills, and of course money to provide our services to the community." says Ms Sharp. "The 'Grace Gives' grant has arrived at just the right time for this project, and we were thrilled that the Auckland Branch Manager, John Scott attended our end of year Ribbon Day, to make the presentation, and see what we do."

Equestrian 4 Everyone is a registered charitable trust, operating from land in Stanmore Bay, Auckland. The organisation trains people in life skills using equine partnerships to bring about a positive impact in the community. The Trust provides opportunities for members of the community, regardless of ability, to interact with horses ,and to participate in formal equestrian activities. You can find out more about the charity at www.equestrian4everyone.com and more about "Grace Gives" grants at https://www.graceremovals.co.nz/grace-gives/