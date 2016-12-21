Aces out to continue unbeaten streak in McDonald's Super Smash

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 12:59

The Auckland Aces have named a strong side to take on the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve tomorrow afternoon.

The Aces boast three BLACKCAPS in the current one-day squad as well as English T20 international Tymal Mills.

Captain Rob Nicol is more than happy with his side’s start to the McDonald’s Super Smash.

"We are very pleased with our initial four fixtures of the Super Smash. Most pleasing is the fact that different individuals in our squad have stood up and put in a performance to win us those fixtures," Nicol says.

Englishman Tymal Mills gets to pit himself against Chittagong Vikings teammate Grant Elliott in this match and is looking forward to reacquainting himself.

"It’s going to be good fun playing against Grant. We spent a lot of time together playing for the same side in the BPL so got to know each other pretty well. We had some good banter about playing against each other out here so I am looking forward to the battle," Mills says.

As the competition heats up Nicol says his side are ready to go out and perform again.

"We have now tapered a little due to the condensed nature of the draw but have trained the right amount and scouted our opposition. We are again keen to go out and play in front of a different crowd on a different ground and are all looking forward to it," Nicol says.

The Aces take on the Firebirds at the Basin Reserve at 4:00pm tomorrow.

Auckland Aces

Michael Barry #24

Mark Chapman #88

Lockie Ferguson #69

Colin de Grandhomme #77

Donovan Grobbelaar #25

Tymal Mills #56

Colin Munro #82

Tarun Nethula #42

Rob Nicol (C) #13

Glenn Phillips #6

Jeet Raval #22

Sean Solia #10