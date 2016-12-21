Firebirds team named for McDonald's Super Smash match against the Aces

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 16:33

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Auckland Aces at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Thursday 22nd December has been named. The match starts at 4:00pm.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is: Hamish Marshall (C) Brent Arnel Tom Blundell Grant Elliott Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Luke Ronchi Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock Peter Younghusband

Having been on the receiving end of four close losses to start their campaign, the Firebirds know how important this game is against a quality Aces side. Head Coach Bruce Edgar acknowledged the challenging start to their season:

T20 cricket is a game of narrow margins and we’ve felt that with the run of close losses. We’ve been good in some departments, like with the bat, but we know that there are areas where we need to improve. I’d say other teams have saved more runs in the field than we have and that’s a key factor in this format.

After taking the same squad into their last three McDonald’s Super Smash matches, the Firebirds’ side features three changes with Anurag Verma and Peter Younghusband being introduced and Tom Blundell returning. Edgar talked of the trio’s inclusion:

Tom top-scored for us against the Knights so it’s good to have him back from injury - he won’t keep in this game but we’ll be looking for him to take the gloves on Christmas Eve when Luke [Ronchi] joins the BLACKCAPS. Anurag was good for us last year and Peter brings a lot of enthusiasm to our squad so we’re keen to see them make a positive contribution.