Boxing Day meeting transferred

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 16:38

The Boxing Day meeting scheduled for Awapuni has been transferred to Otaki.

This followed a meeting at Awapuni today , which included a lengthy inspection of the Awapuni track by industry stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU), New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR), the Race Group, jockeys and trainers.

Expert advice was also provided by experienced Australian track manager John Jeffs and Jim Murphy from Turftech. Jeffs has been a track manager at both Rosehill and Randwick and in Hong Kong.

Following the track inspection, RIU officials and the NZ Jockeys’ Association still held concerns about racing at Awapuni on Boxing Day, following the issues with the track last weekend, and it was decided to transfer the meeting.

The Marton Jockey Club meeting scheduled for Awapuni on January 7 will also be transferred to another track. A decision on the new venue for this meeting will be confirmed by the end of this week.

In the meantime, NZTR will work with the Race Group on a suitable programme of work to allow racing to return to Awapuni.