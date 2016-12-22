Northern Stars secure home match venue

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 09:46

One of the most distinctive venues in Auckland will be the home of the Northern Stars, New Zealand’s newest professional netball team.

The Stars will play five of their six home games in the ANZ Premiership at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, an unmistakable Pacific themed landmark for anyone driving down the southern motorway.

With the team’s main training facility based at the High Wire Trust in Papakura, Northern Stars General Manager, Tim Hamilton, is thrilled they will also be playing their home matches in South Auckland.

"We’re absolutely delighted that we have been able to secure the Vodafone Events Centre for five of our home games" Hamilton said. "Our intention in basing ourselves in South Auckland is to connect with the netball community in the area, so to bring the games to such an iconic venue, in the heart of Manukau, is just fantastic".

Due to a scheduling clash, the game against the Mystics in round eight will be played at a different venue, which will shortly be confirmed.

Tickets will go on sale in February and memberships are available now via info@northernstars.co.nz