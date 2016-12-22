New Zealand Golf rallies to raise funds for Kaikoura

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 14:55

After Kaikoura suffered a devastating earthquake in November, the New Zealand golfing community came together and raised an impressive $38,177 to support those in need.

New Zealand Golf led the charge by starting a Give A Little page contributing $1000 to get things underway and from there it was a humbling snowball effect.

The purpose was to provide the platform for golf clubs and members to support the communities affected by the earthquake and they certainly did that. All funds raised went directly to the Red Cross Earthquake Appeal who were amazed by the effort.

"A massive thank you must go to all of the team at New Zealand Golf for your support of the Red Cross Earthquake Appeal on the Give a Little page. It’s amazing how much you have raised!" said Community Fundraising Advisor, Elodie Berthe.

The fundraising efforts were then boosted with the surprise news that Ryan Fox and Danny Lee were going to contribute $500 per team birdie at the World Cup of Golf in late November. After 22 birdies this amounted to a whopping $11,000 after the Kiwi duo finished tied eleventh in Melbourne.

To add to this, Holden New Zealand who is in partnership with Ryan Fox, decided to follow suit and match the two golfers dollar for dollar to show their support for Kaikoura and assist in launching the total to a near $40,000.

It was also hugely rewarding hearing from all those who supported the cause through their comments of support on the Give A Little page, many were anonymous and from many different areas of golf.

"We are thinking of you all in Kaikoura. I have played the lovely Kaikoura golf course many times and I hope it's not too messed up and we can come to your town soon to play and support the local businesses," Anonymous.

The backing shown for everyone involved in the game of golf was sensational and will help many people from the upper South Island all the way to Wellington.

New Zealand Golf also provided an incentive which was successful with two thoughtful donors receiving a double pass to either the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in Queenstown or the MCKAYSON New Zealand Women’s Open in Auckland next year.

Taking the reward home in return for their helpful donation will be Jane and Tim Macaulay and Oliver Monkman.

New Zealand Golf would like to thank everyone who contributed for their generous support.