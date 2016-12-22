Firebirds bat first at Basin

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 15:52

The Wellington Firebirds have won the toss and elected to bat first in today's McDonald's Super Smash at the Basin Reserve.

The Firebirds are looking for their first win of the competition against the unbeaten competition leaders.

However, things have started badly with captain Hamish Marshall run out in the first over.

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Papps, Tom Blundell, Luke Ronchi (wk), Grant Elliott, Michael Pollard, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock, Jeetan Patel, Anurag Verma, Brent Arnel, Peter Younghusband (12th)

AUCKLAND ACES Glenn Phillips (wk), Rob Nicol (c), Colin Munro, Jeet Raval, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Sean Solia, Donovan Grobbelaar, Tarun Nethula, Lockie Ferguson, Tymal Mills, Michael Barry (12th)