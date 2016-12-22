SKY Sport signs five year deal with the ASB Classic

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 16:10

SKY Sport is proud to be serving up New Zealand tennis fans LIVE coverage of the ASB Classic until 2021.

The five-year extension includes exclusive rights to both the men’s and women’s ASB Classic tournaments, along with all match-day activities - including opening and closing ceremonies, pre-match entertainment, trophy presentations, plus on-court interviews and activities.

The agreement begins January 2nd with the start of the 2017 Women’s ASB Classic, a bumper event which features some of the world’s top seeded female players, including both

Williams sisters, Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic.

Richard Last from SKY Sport says: "We’re delighted to secure the broadcast rights for the ASB Classic for another five years, and we look forward to bringing viewers closer to the action than ever before. The tournament is always a hit, and one that continues to improve yearly, with more and more of the world’s top tennis players stopping in Auckland before the Australian Open - bring on the sun!"

Fans can tune into comprehensive ASB Classic coverage from January 2nd on SKY Sport 4, and additional coverage of Days 1 to 4 for both women’s and men’s tournaments on SKY Sport Pop- up 1 (channel 55).

WOMEN’S ASB CLASSIC - January 2-7 on SKY Sport 4 MEN’S ASB CLASSIC - January 9-14 on SKY Sport 4 SECOND SERVE - A dedicated SKY produced in-studio show, will provide extra insights, analysis and player interviews from the day’s action from Monday to Thursday.

Please note: DUE TO THE NATURE OF LIVE SPORT, THESE LISTINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTIFICATION. PLEASE CHECK YOUR ELECTRONIC PROGRAMME GUIDE (EPG) FOR THE LATEST CHANNEL LISTINGS.